【中美貿易戰】特朗普：美消費者沒理由會為關稅「買單」

美國白宮經濟顧問庫德洛（Larry Kudlow）周日（12日）承認中美都會因加徵關稅受影響，以及美國的消費者都會因此付出代價。不過美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周一（13日）在Twitter連發數條推文，看來是要否定庫德洛的說法。
他在第一條推文中寫道：「美國消費者沒有理由為今日生效的中國稅『買單』。已經證實的是：美國僅支付4個百分點，中國則支付21個百分點，這是因為中國大幅補貼其產品。」
Their is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree. Also, the Tariffs can be.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
特朗普在第二條推文中寫說：「關稅是全完可以避免的，如你（指美國企業）從不需付關稅的國家採購，或在美國內部採購（這是最好的主意）。很多被徵稅的公司將離開中國，轉往越南及其他亞洲國家。這是為什麼中國這麼想達成協議！」
....completely avoided if you by from a non-Tariffed Country, or you buy the product inside the USA (the best idea). That’s Zero Tariffs. Many Tariffed companies will be leaving China for Vietnam and other such countries in Asia. That’s why China wants to make a deal so badly!...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
他在最後一條推文提到，自己已跟中國國家主席習近平說過，如中國不跟美國達成協議，那些跟中國做生意的公司會離開中國。
特朗普說：「我已公開地跟習主席以及我在中國很多朋友說，中國如不達成協議將會很受傷，因為那些（跟中國做生意的公司）會離開中國、去其他國家（營運）。（對於那些公司來說）在中國採購實是太貴。你（指中國）已有一個很好的協議、它差不多完成了，而你卻反悔。」
I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries. Too expensive to buy in China. You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
