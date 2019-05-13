【中美貿易戰】特朗普：美消費者沒理由會為關稅「買單」

美國白宮經濟顧問庫德洛（Larry Kudlow）周日（12日）承認中美都會因加徵關稅受影響，以及美國的消費者都會因此付出代價。不過美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）周一（13日）在Twitter連發數條推文，看來是要否定庫德洛的說法。

他在第一條推文中寫道：「美國消費者沒有理由為今日生效的中國稅『買單』。已經證實的是：美國僅支付4個百分點，中國則支付21個百分點，這是因為中國大幅補貼其產品。」

特朗普在第二條推文中寫說：「關稅是全完可以避免的，如你（指美國企業）從不需付關稅的國家採購，或在美國內部採購（這是最好的主意）。很多被徵稅的公司將離開中國，轉往越南及其他亞洲國家。這是為什麼中國這麼想達成協議！」

他在最後一條推文提到，自己已跟中國國家主席習近平說過，如中國不跟美國達成協議，那些跟中國做生意的公司會離開中國。

特朗普說：「我已公開地跟習主席以及我在中國很多朋友說，中國如不達成協議將會很受傷，因為那些（跟中國做生意的公司）會離開中國、去其他國家（營運）。（對於那些公司來說）在中國採購實是太貴。你（指中國）已有一個很好的協議、它差不多完成了，而你卻反悔。」

