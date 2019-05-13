【中美貿易戰】特朗普警告中國勿報復　否則只會更糟

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國白宮經濟顧問庫德洛（Larry Kudlow）周日（12日）表示，預期中國將會針對美國上周五（10日）向中方提高徵收2500億進口貨品關稅的稅率至25%、制定報復措施。在美國會在周一（13日）將公布對餘下3250億美元中國貨品加徵關稅前夕，特朗普當天連發數條Twitter推文，警告中國勿對美國採取報復措施。

特朗普周一發布一連串的推文，第四條、也是最後一條警告中國勿對美國報復：「將會沒有企業跟中國做生意。對中國來說很差，對美國來說很好！但中國已從美國取得太多好處，所以他們（指中國）遙遙領先（我們的總統們沒有做好其工作）。因此中國不應報復——否則只會更糟！」

特朗普在第三條推文中寫說：「關稅是全完可以避免的，如你（指美國企業）從不需付關稅的國家採購，或在美國內部採購（這是最好的主意）。很多被徵稅的公司將離開中國，轉往越南及其他亞洲國家。這是為什麼中國這麼想達成協議！」

他在第一條推文中寫道：「美國消費者沒有理由為今日生效的中國稅『買單』。已經證實的是：美國僅付4個百分點，而中國須付21個百分點，這是因為中國大幅補貼其產品。」

他在最後一條推文提到，自己已跟中國國家主席習近平說過，如中國不跟美國達成協議，那些跟中國做生意的公司會離開中國。

特朗普在推文中寫道：「我已公開地跟習主席以及我在中國很多朋友說，中國如不達成協議將會很受傷，因為那些（跟中國做生意的公司）會離開中國、去其他國家（營運）。（對於那些公司來說）在中國採購實是太貴。你（指中國）已有一個很好的協議、它差不多完成了，而你卻反悔。」

【中美貿易戰】特朗普警告中國勿報復　否則只會更糟
【中美貿易戰】特朗普指關稅戰倘繼續　企業會撤資中國
【中美貿易戰】特朗普：美消費者沒理由會為關稅「買單」
【中美貿易戰】特朗普：中國如不跟美國達成協議「會很傷」

（特朗普Twitter帳戶）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。