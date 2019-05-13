【中美貿易戰】特朗普警告中國勿報復　否則只會更糟

美國白宮經濟顧問庫德洛（Larry Kudlow）周日（12日）表示，預期中國將會針對美國上周五（10日）向中方提高徵收2500億進口貨品關稅的稅率至25%、制定報復措施。在美國會在周一（13日）將公布對餘下3250億美元中國貨品加徵關稅前夕，特朗普當天連發數條Twitter推文，警告中國勿對美國採取報復措施。
特朗普周一發布一連串的推文，第四條、也是最後一條警告中國勿對美國報復：「將會沒有企業跟中國做生意。對中國來說很差，對美國來說很好！但中國已從美國取得太多好處，所以他們（指中國）遙遙領先（我們的總統們沒有做好其工作）。因此中國不應報復——否則只會更糟！」
..There will be nobody left in China to do business with. Very bad for China, very good for USA! But China has taken so advantage of the U.S. for so many years, that they are way ahead (Our Presidents did not do the job). Therefore, China should not retaliate-will only get worse!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
特朗普在第三條推文中寫說：「關稅是全完可以避免的，如你（指美國企業）從不需付關稅的國家採購，或在美國內部採購（這是最好的主意）。很多被徵稅的公司將離開中國，轉往越南及其他亞洲國家。這是為什麼中國這麼想達成協議！」
....completely avoided if you by from a non-Tariffed Country, or you buy the product inside the USA (the best idea). That’s Zero Tariffs. Many Tariffed companies will be leaving China for Vietnam and other such countries in Asia. That’s why China wants to make a deal so badly!...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
他在第一條推文中寫道：「美國消費者沒有理由為今日生效的中國稅『買單』。已經證實的是：美國僅付4個百分點，而中國須付21個百分點，這是因為中國大幅補貼其產品。」
Their is no reason for the U.S. Consumer to pay the Tariffs, which take effect on China today. This has been proven recently when only 4 points were paid by the U.S., 21 points by China because China subsidizes product to such a large degree. Also, the Tariffs can be.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
他在最後一條推文提到，自己已跟中國國家主席習近平說過，如中國不跟美國達成協議，那些跟中國做生意的公司會離開中國。
特朗普在推文中寫道：「我已公開地跟習主席以及我在中國很多朋友說，中國如不達成協議將會很受傷，因為那些（跟中國做生意的公司）會離開中國、去其他國家（營運）。（對於那些公司來說）在中國採購實是太貴。你（指中國）已有一個很好的協議、它差不多完成了，而你卻反悔。」
I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries. Too expensive to buy in China. You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
（特朗普Twitter帳戶）