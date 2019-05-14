【中美貿易戰】特朗普軟性警告：中國最好繼續買美農產品

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國貿易代表署（USTR）周一（13日）公布該國6月17日就針對中國加徵最新合共3000億進口貨品關稅舉行公聽會後，美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）在Twitter上推文，稱當時機對了便會跟中國達成協議。他在推文中發出軟性的警告，稱中國最好繼續購買美國的農產品，否則要北京購買美國產品時以非常高的價格，為美國補回來。

特朗普在第一條推文指出，「當時機對了，我們將跟中國達成協議。我對中國國家主席習近平的尊重及友誼是無限的，但之前我已跟他說了很多次，這對美國來說一定要是極好的協議，否則是沒有用。」

他在第二條推文中寫道：「我們要可以在貿易方面，收復部分在中國手上、從那荒謬的、偏頗的世界貿易組織（WTO）組成後流失的大量優勢。它將會發生，而發生得比人們想像的快！」

第三條推文，看來特朗普回應近期外界批評華府對中國加徵關稅會導致本國農業受害的說法。

他說：「我們偉大的、愛國的農人將會是正在發生的事的受惠者。希望中國對我們予以尊重，最好繼續購買我們極好的農產品。否則你的國家（指中國）將以非常高的購買價來彌補差額……」

第四條推文中，特朗普說明要怎樣令可能不買美國農產品的中國，將那些錢給美國補回來。

他說：「這筆錢會來自中國以及其他國家為與我們做生意、而向美國支付大額關稅。（美國的）農人已被『遺忘』多年，他們的時候到了！」

【中美貿易戰】特朗普：要從中國手上收復部分失地
【中美貿易戰】特朗普：時機對了　會跟中國達成協議
【中美貿易戰】特朗普農業補貼救亡？　七十年「芝士災難」的教訓
【中美貿易戰】新關稅名單蘋果不獲豁免　iPhone要加價25%？

（特朗普Twitter帳戶）

X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。