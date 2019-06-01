美國擬向墨西哥商品徵稅　特朗普：解決貿易逆差和移民問題

美國總統特朗普周四（5月30日）指出，除非墨西哥阻止民眾非法越過美墨邊境，否則會向墨西哥商品徵稅。他周五（5月31日）再次強調，墨西哥是時候做必須做的事，並指關稅能夠解決移民、毒品，以至兩國巨額的貿易逆差問題。

特朗普在Twitter發文指，墨西哥數十年來一直佔美國便宜，現在是時候要他們做必須做的事。他表示，加徵關稅後，企業為了避開關稅，將會撤離墨西哥重返美國。他強調，墨西哥亦要將毒梟帶回國，而關稅將能夠制止毒品和非法移民流入。

特朗普列出數據指，90%流入美國的毒品是來自墨西哥和南部邊境，2018年有8萬人死亡，100萬人沉淪毒海。他又提到，美國與墨西哥的貿易逆差達1000億美元，是時候解決問題。

新加徵的關稅有可能危及美國與加拿大和墨西哥新簽署的貿易協定。白宮發言人桑德斯（Sarah Sanders）接受霍士新聞台（Fox News Channel）訪問時指，特朗普政府已充分考慮過對墨西哥的關稅威脅。她強調，特朗普在過去多月已要求墨西哥處理移民問題，但未見果效。

特朗普周四提出，自6月10日起對墨西哥所有出口美國貨品加徵5%關稅，並每個月上調稅率，到10月1日達25%，直至身在墨西哥邊境的非法移民停止湧往美國為止。

