美國擬向墨西哥商品徵稅　特朗普：解決貿易逆差和移民問題

美國總統特朗普周四（5月30日）指出，除非墨西哥阻止民眾非法越過美墨邊境，否則會向墨西哥商品徵稅。他周五（5月31日）再次強調，墨西哥是時候做必須做的事，並指關稅能夠解決移民、毒品，以至兩國巨額的貿易逆差問題。
特朗普在Twitter發文指，墨西哥數十年來一直佔美國便宜，現在是時候要他們做必須做的事。他表示，加徵關稅後，企業為了避開關稅，將會撤離墨西哥重返美國。他強調，墨西哥亦要將毒梟帶回國，而關稅將能夠制止毒品和非法移民流入。
Mexico has taken advantage of the United States for decades. Because of the Dems, our Immigration Laws are BAD. Mexico makes a FORTUNE from the U.S., have for decades, they can easily fix this problem. Time for them to finally do what must be done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019
In order not to pay Tariffs, if they start rising, companies will leave Mexico, which has taken 30% of our Auto Industry, and come back home to the USA. Mexico must take back their country from the drug lords and cartels. The Tariff is about stopping drugs as well as illegals!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019
特朗普列出數據指，90%流入美國的毒品是來自墨西哥和南部邊境，2018年有8萬人死亡，100萬人沉淪毒海。他又提到，美國與墨西哥的貿易逆差達1000億美元，是時候解決問題。
90% of the Drugs coming into the United States come through Mexico & our Southern Border. 80,000 people died last year, 1,000,000 people ruined. This has gone on for many years & nothing has been done about it. We have a 100 Billion Dollar Trade Deficit with Mexico. It’s time!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019
新加徵的關稅有可能危及美國與加拿大和墨西哥新簽署的貿易協定。白宮發言人桑德斯（Sarah Sanders）接受霍士新聞台（Fox News Channel）訪問時指，特朗普政府已充分考慮過對墨西哥的關稅威脅。她強調，特朗普在過去多月已要求墨西哥處理移民問題，但未見果效。
特朗普周四提出，自6月10日起對墨西哥所有出口美國貨品加徵5%關稅，並每個月上調稅率，到10月1日達25%，直至身在墨西哥邊境的非法移民停止湧往美國為止。
（綜合報道）