特朗普：墨西哥如在邊境問題不合作將重新徵稅

美國和墨西哥上周五（7日）就應對非法移民達成協議，華府無限期暫緩開徵關稅，但有人批評協議無新意。美國總統特朗普周日（9日）為協議辯護，指將會公布更多詳情，並揚言如墨西哥未有好好合作，將會重新徵稅。
特朗普在社交媒體Twitter提到，墨西哥以往未有在邊境問題上合作，但現在自己很有信心，他們會非常合作並希望做好工作。他為協議辯護指，上周五的新聞稿未包括一項措施，將於適時公布。但他強調，如墨西哥未有好好合作，美國將重新開徵關稅。
.....Mexico was not being cooperative on the Border in things we had, or didn’t have, and now I have full confidence, especially after speaking to their President yesterday, that they will be very cooperative and want to get the job properly done. Importantly, some things.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019
.....there is not, we can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of Tariffs - But I don’t believe that will be necessary. The Failing @nytimes, & ratings challenged @CNN, will do anything possible to see our Country fail! They are truly The Enemy of the People!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019
美國和墨西哥上周發表《美墨共同宣言》（U.S.-Mexico Joint Declaration），美國會即時擴大現有的《移民保護協議》（Migrant Protection Protocols）至整個南部邊境。墨西哥亦同意加強執法，阻止非法移民。宣言提到，兩國將繼續討論非法移民問題，如措施成效未如預期，將採取進一步行動，並將於90日內公布。
美國民主黨總統提名候選人奧羅克（Beto O'Rourke）形容，共同宣言的措施其實是在數月前已達成的協議，雙方或者加快了進程，但特朗普無做到任何事。署理國土安全部長麥卡利南（Kevin McAleenan）強調，協議中所有內容都是新的，包括墨西哥同意調派國民警衛隊。
（路透社／美聯社）