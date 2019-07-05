英國扣押伊朗運油輪　美國家安全顧問：大好消息

撰文：鄭悅
伊朗一艘運油輪涉嫌違反歐盟禁令，周四（4日）在直布羅陀（Gibraltar）海域遭英國海軍陸戰隊扣押。美國國家安全顧問博爾頓（John Bolton）當天在Twitter發文，形容事件是「大好消息」。
博爾頓周四（4日）發布Twitter稱，英國扣留超級油輪「Grace 1」，因為該油輪將伊朗原油運往敘利亞，違反歐盟禁令，形容事件是「大好消息」，並且表示美國及其盟友會繼續阻止伊朗和敘利亞，通過非法貿易行為獲利。
Excellent news: UK has detained the supertanker Grace I laden with Iranian oil bound for Syria in violation of EU sanctions. America & our allies will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran & Damascus from profiting off this illicit trade.— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) 2019年7月4日
西班牙署理外長博雷利（Josep Borrell）表示，英國政府在美國的要求下，在當地時間周四清晨聯同直布羅陀港口及執法部門扣留船隻。英國駐德黑蘭大使馬卡伊雷（Rob Macaire）強調，該行動是關於對敘利亞實施的制裁，而不是針對伊朗。英國認為，伊朗石油出口整體上具有合法性。
伊朗外交部周四指責英國非法扣留運油輪，並表示強烈不滿。
