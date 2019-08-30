特朗普Twitter發文再要求通用汽車回美國設廠

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）8月30日再在社交網站發文，要求通用汽車（General Motors）返回美國設廠。

特朗普在Twitter稱，通用汽車曾經是底特律（Detroit）的巨人，但現在只是當地其中一間最細小的車廠。他表示，雖然有美國政府出手幫助，但通用汽車在他上任總統前，不斷把主要廠房遷往中國，他稱「現在他們是時候再次回到美國吧？」

特朗普過去已曾多次要求汽車製造商回到美國設廠，他3月便曾在Twitter留言，不滿通用汽車關閉俄亥俄州（Ohio）的廠房，又認為對方應該把中國或墨西哥的生產線搬回美國。

