特朗普Twitter發文再要求通用汽車回美國設廠

撰文：成依華
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）8月30日再在社交網站發文，要求通用汽車（General Motors）返回美國設廠。
特朗普在Twitter稱，通用汽車曾經是底特律（Detroit）的巨人，但現在只是當地其中一間最細小的車廠。他表示，雖然有美國政府出手幫助，但通用汽車在他上任總統前，不斷把主要廠房遷往中國，他稱「現在他們是時候再次回到美國吧？」
General Motors, which was once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This was done despite the saving help given them by the USA. Now they should start moving back to America again?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019
特朗普過去已曾多次要求汽車製造商回到美國設廠，他3月便曾在Twitter留言，不滿通用汽車關閉俄亥俄州（Ohio）的廠房，又認為對方應該把中國或墨西哥的生產線搬回美國。