美國阿富汗特使：即將與塔利班達成協議

撰文：成依華
美國與阿富汗極端組織塔利班的第九輪和談結束，美國阿富汗問題特使哈利勒扎德9月1日表示，雙方即將達成協議，將會減少暴力及容許阿富汗內部展開全面和談。外界均寄望阿富汗可結束長達18年的戰亂。
哈利勒扎德（Zalmay Khalilzad）在卡塔爾首都多哈（Doha）完成與塔利班的新一輪和平談判後，9月1日會飛往阿富汗首都喀布爾（Kabul）。
We are at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honorable & sustainable peace and a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country.— U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) August 31, 2019
他稱，雙方即將達成協議，同意減少暴力及讓阿富汗人在談判桌展開和談，希望讓阿富汗可出現團結及持續和平的局面，他又強調這個未來的阿富汗不能威脅美國、美國的盟友或其他國家。《衛報》指，哈利勒扎德同意讓塔利班以安全保證換取美國撤走1.4萬軍人部隊的計劃。