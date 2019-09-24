約翰遜回應法院判決稱「強烈不同意但尊重」　傳他將提早返國

英國最高法院9月24日裁定首相約翰遜迫令國會休會是違法後，身在紐約的約翰遜回應稱，他對判決強烈不同意，但會尊重。路透社和天空新聞台均引述消息稱，約翰遜不會辭職，他將提早結束在紐約的行程，漏夜飛返英國。
約翰遜稱，他強烈不同意（strongly disagree）法庭的決定，但會尊重，他稱「我對司法系統有最高的尊重，只是我不認為這是正確的決定。」
他又指仍爭取在10月31日如期脱歐，「現在主要的事是我們要繼續下去，在10月31日如期脱歐。」他稱，有很多人想阻止脱歐。
JUST IN: Boris Johnson responds to UK Supreme Court ruling, saying "I strongly disagree" with the verdict and that "the most important thing is that we get on and deliver Brexit on October 31st." https://t.co/kmZqKZk6QR pic.twitter.com/oqVjuYLmmv— CNN International (@cnni) September 24, 2019
英媒：約翰遜不會辭職
路透社和天空新聞台記者科茨（Sam Coates）均引述來自唐寧街的消息人士稱，約翰遜不會辭職，但會提早結束在紐約的行程，下午在聯合國會議致辭後，就會漏夜飛返英國，與內閣開會。
NEW: No 10 sources saying PM will not resign and will fly back overnight after UN speech this evening— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) September 24, 2019
There will be a cabinet call today
英國最高法院在9月24日作出的判決，重創約翰遜政府，下議院即將在周三重開，在野黨派多名議員都要求約翰遜下台。