約翰遜回應法院判決稱「強烈不同意但尊重」　傳他將提早返國

英國最高法院9月24日裁定首相約翰遜迫令國會休會是違法後，身在紐約的約翰遜回應稱，他對判決強烈不同意，但會尊重。路透社和天空新聞台均引述消息稱，約翰遜不會辭職，他將提早結束在紐約的行程，漏夜飛返英國。

約翰遜稱，他強烈不同意（strongly disagree）法庭的決定，但會尊重，他稱「我對司法系統有最高的尊重，只是我不認為這是正確的決定。」

他又指仍爭取在10月31日如期脱歐，「現在主要的事是我們要繼續下去，在10月31日如期脱歐。」他稱，有很多人想阻止脱歐。

英媒：約翰遜不會辭職

路透社和天空新聞台記者科茨（Sam Coates）均引述來自唐寧街的消息人士稱，約翰遜不會辭職，但會提早結束在紐約的行程，下午在聯合國會議致辭後，就會漏夜飛返英國，與內閣開會。

英國最高法院在9月24日作出的判決，重創約翰遜政府，下議院即將在周三重開，在野黨派多名議員都要求約翰遜下台。

