美國總統特朗普要求立即進行彈劾審訊

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）12月20日在Twitter推文，要求參議院立即舉行彈劾審訊。他亦在推文中譏諷民主黨不想將彈劾條款交到參議院，是因其提出的指控實在太差。

佩洛西12月19日在華盛頓發表講話，宣稱將延遲提交彈劾條款到參議院。（Reuters）

特朗普表示：「在民主黨於眾議院給我沒正當程序、沒律師、沒證人，以及什麼都沒有（的判決）之後，他們現在想告訴參議院該如何進行審訊。 事實上，他們在任何方面都是零證明，他們甚至從不會出現。 他們想要退出。 我想要即時進行審判！」特朗普指的是民主黨不想讓包括第一及第二名告密者、眾議院情報委員會主席希夫（Adam Schiff）以及前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）在內的人作供。

美國國會眾議院在18日通過針對特朗普的兩項彈劾條款，分別是濫用職權和妨礙國會。眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）在特朗普推文前曾稱，在參議院中的共和黨人提供更多詳情、供她了解他們將怎樣處理彈劾審訊之前，不會把彈劾條款送交參議院。

