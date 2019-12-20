美國總統特朗普要求立即進行彈劾審訊

美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）12月20日在Twitter推文，要求參議院立即舉行彈劾審訊。他亦在推文中譏諷民主黨不想將彈劾條款交到參議院，是因其提出的指控實在太差。
佩洛西12月19日在華盛頓發表講話，宣稱將延遲提交彈劾條款到參議院。（Reuters）
特朗普表示：「在民主黨於眾議院給我沒正當程序、沒律師、沒證人，以及什麼都沒有（的判決）之後，他們現在想告訴參議院該如何進行審訊。 事實上，他們在任何方面都是零證明，他們甚至從不會出現。 他們想要退出。 我想要即時進行審判！」特朗普指的是民主黨不想讓包括第一及第二名告密者、眾議院情報委員會主席希夫（Adam Schiff）以及前副總統拜登（Joe Biden）在內的人作供。
So after the Democrats gave me no Due Process in the House, no lawyers, no witnesses, no nothing, they now want to tell the Senate how to run their trial. Actually, they have zero proof of anything, they will never even show up. They want out. I want an immediate trial!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
The reason the Democrats don’t want to submit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate is that they don’t want corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to testify under oath, nor do they want the Whistleblower, the missing second Whistleblower, the informer, the Bidens, to testify!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
The House Democrats were unable to get even a single vote from the Republicans on their Impeachment Hoax. The Republicans have never been so united! The Dem’s case is so bad that they don’t even want to go to trial!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019
美國國會眾議院在18日通過針對特朗普的兩項彈劾條款，分別是濫用職權和妨礙國會。眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi）在特朗普推文前曾稱，在參議院中的共和黨人提供更多詳情、供她了解他們將怎樣處理彈劾審訊之前，不會把彈劾條款送交參議院。