【新冠肺炎】歐盟首席談判代表巴尼耶確診感染

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

歐盟負責英國脫歐事務的首席談判代表巴尼耶（Michel Barnier）3月19日在Twitter宣布，他確診感染新型冠狀病毒。

他稱，自己目前狀況良好，他和他的團隊都有遵從一切必要的指示。他又稱，對於所有已經受到（疫情）影響的人、目前正在隔離的人，他稱「我們將一起度過這次事件。」

他又在家中拍攝片段，向醫護人員致意。

現年69歲的巴尼耶為法國人，曾擔任法國外長、歐盟專員等要職，自2016年底起擔任歐盟方面對英國脫歐談判的首席代表，成為談判的大旗手。

疫情影響英歐貿易談判

歐盟與英國之間的貿易談判早前已受到新型肺炎疫情影響，英國政府發言人3月17日表示，原定3月18日在倫敦舉行與歐盟的貿易談判無法舉行。英國在1月31日正式脫歐後，倫敦與布魯塞爾方面原本舉行第二輪談判，商討「後脫歐時代」的貿易關係，不過新型肺炎疫情在歐洲持續，英國政府建議大家保持社交距離，因此現時無法舉行面對面會談。

【新冠肺炎】歐盟委員會主席與李克強通話　感謝中國支援抗疫
【新冠肺炎】歐盟指控俄羅斯散播假消息製造恐慌
【新冠肺炎】歐盟限制包括口罩在內醫療設備出口
【新冠肺炎】歐盟宣布關閉邊境30天　阻止病毒散播
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。