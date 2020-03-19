【新冠肺炎】歐盟首席談判代表巴尼耶確診感染

歐盟負責英國脫歐事務的首席談判代表巴尼耶（Michel Barnier）3月19日在Twitter宣布，他確診感染新型冠狀病毒。
他稱，自己目前狀況良好，他和他的團隊都有遵從一切必要的指示。他又稱，對於所有已經受到（疫情）影響的人、目前正在隔離的人，他稱「我們將一起度過這次事件。」
I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020
For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together.
他又在家中拍攝片段，向醫護人員致意。
Je tiens à vous informer que j'ai été testé positif #COVID19. Je vais bien, le moral est bon. Je suis naturellement toutes les instructions, tout comme mon équipe.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) March 19, 2020
Mon message à tous ceux qui sont touchés ou actuellement isolés: nous nous en sortirons ensemble !. #chacunpourtous pic.twitter.com/NxMCjfseSb
現年69歲的巴尼耶為法國人，曾擔任法國外長、歐盟專員等要職，自2016年底起擔任歐盟方面對英國脫歐談判的首席代表，成為談判的大旗手。
疫情影響英歐貿易談判
歐盟與英國之間的貿易談判早前已受到新型肺炎疫情影響，英國政府發言人3月17日表示，原定3月18日在倫敦舉行與歐盟的貿易談判無法舉行。英國在1月31日正式脫歐後，倫敦與布魯塞爾方面原本舉行第二輪談判，商討「後脫歐時代」的貿易關係，不過新型肺炎疫情在歐洲持續，英國政府建議大家保持社交距離，因此現時無法舉行面對面會談。