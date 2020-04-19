港逾10名泛民政治人物被捕　美國務卿：深切關注事件

撰文：洪怡霖
美國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）4月19日就香港10多名民主派人士被捕發聲，稱事件是政治化執法，又指對事件深表關注。
蓬佩奧在Twitter表示：「逮捕香港的親民主活動人士令人深感憂慮，政治化的執法行動與言論自由、結社自由以及和平集會的普世價值觀不一致。」
Arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong are deeply concerning – politicized law enforcement is inconsistent with universal values of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 18, 2020
香港警方18日拘捕包括民主黨元老李柱銘、街工立法會議員梁耀忠、前立法會議員區諾軒及梁國雄、工黨李卓人和社民連主席吳文遠在內的民主派人士，被捕原因涉及非法集會和反修例示威活動。
