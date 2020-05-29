【BNO】英國政界支持擴大簽證權利　自由民主黨籲重開申請

北京推行「港版國安法」引起國際關注。英國外相藍韜文（Dominic Raab）回應指，如果北京實施「港版國安法」，將擴大英國國民（海外）護照（BNO）持有人的簽證權限。在野自由民主黨5月28日呼籲重開BNO申請，把持有人權利延伸至所有香港居民。

自由民主黨外交事務發言人卡邁克爾（Alistair Carmichael）指，歡迎藍韜文提出擴大BNO持有人的簽證權限，形容是邁向正確方向的一步。他指，英國對香港人有責任，政府必須確保護照並非空頭支票。

卡邁克爾表示，由於BNO護照計劃多年前已經停止，相對只有小部份人持有BNO。他指，跨黨派的香港法案將重開BNO申請，同樣授權香港年輕人在英國居留，促請政府優先考慮向所有港人開放BNO申請。

藍韜文提出一旦北京堅持實施「港版國安法」，將給予BNO持有人更大簽證權利，英國政界普遍對此歡迎，部份政界人士更認為政府需要做更多。

長期關注香港事務的保守黨議員西利（Bob Seeley）形容藍韜文的建議是好的開始，不過需要做更多，例如在英工作的權利以及快速審核英國公民身份的渠道。

英國在野工黨也對政府的建議表示歡迎，並稱英國政府應該確保在下月的七大工業國集團（G7）峰會上，把香港議題納入議程。

