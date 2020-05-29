【BNO】英國政界支持擴大簽證權利　自由民主黨籲重開申請

北京推行「港版國安法」引起國際關注。英國外相藍韜文（Dominic Raab）回應指，如果北京實施「港版國安法」，將擴大英國國民（海外）護照（BNO）持有人的簽證權限。在野自由民主黨5月28日呼籲重開BNO申請，把持有人權利延伸至所有香港居民。
自由民主黨外交事務發言人卡邁克爾（Alistair Carmichael）指，歡迎藍韜文提出擴大BNO持有人的簽證權限，形容是邁向正確方向的一步。他指，英國對香港人有責任，政府必須確保護照並非空頭支票。
卡邁克爾表示，由於BNO護照計劃多年前已經停止，相對只有小部份人持有BNO。他指，跨黨派的香港法案將重開BNO申請，同樣授權香港年輕人在英國居留，促請政府優先考慮向所有港人開放BNO申請。
.@amcarmichaelMP “Relatively few people have a BNO Passport as the scheme was closed years ago. The cross-party Hong Kong Bill, would reopen the passport offer to also give young Hong Kongers the right to live in the UK. I am urging the Government to do this as a priority.” pic.twitter.com/IaZcbc9oei— Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) May 28, 2020
藍韜文提出一旦北京堅持實施「港版國安法」，將給予BNO持有人更大簽證權利，英國政界普遍對此歡迎，部份政界人士更認為政府需要做更多。
長期關注香港事務的保守黨議員西利（Bob Seeley）形容藍韜文的建議是好的開始，不過需要做更多，例如在英工作的權利以及快速審核英國公民身份的渠道。
This is welcome news from @DominicRaab (@foreignoffice).— Bob Seely MP (@IoWBobSeely) May 28, 2020
It's a good start, but more is needed, such as (1) the right-to-work in the UK and (2) fast-track to UK citizenship. #DoTheRightThing
We need a review of our entire relationship with China. https://t.co/y2wegRct91
英國在野工黨也對政府的建議表示歡迎，並稱英國政府應該確保在下月的七大工業國集團（G7）峰會上，把香港議題納入議程。
.@lisanandy welcomes the extension of visa rights for British nationals in Hong Kong, and adds “the UK must now go further and ensure that the issue of Hong Kong is on the agenda when world leaders meet at next month’s G7 summit."https://t.co/rjOcSSHoA7— Labour Press (@labourpress) May 28, 2020