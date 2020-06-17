【中印衝突】印度軍方高層召開會議　莫迪聽取局勢簡報

中印邊境爆發衝突。印度軍方指有20名軍人死亡，中國官方未有公布解放軍傷亡人數。印度傳媒報道，國防部長辛格（Rajnath Singh）6月16日向總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）匯報邊境最新局勢。
《印度斯坦時報》（Hindustan Times）報道，辛格召集國防參謀長拉瓦特（Bipin Rawat）和三軍首長討論目前局勢。外交部長蘇傑生（Subrahmanyam Jaishankar）也出席會議。辛格同日向莫迪匯報邊境最新局勢，並報吿雙方衝突後所採取的措施。
印度媒體報道，這是中國部隊1975年在阿魯納恰爾邦（中國稱藏南地區）伏擊印度巡邏部隊造成傷亡以來，兩軍發生衝突的首宗印度部隊人員傷亡事件。
事件引起印度民間的憤怒，許多印度網民推文批評中國，有印度政治人物也要求報復。印度最大反對黨國大黨資深國會下院議員喬杜里（Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury）表示，印度的士兵和軍官成為中國肆無忌憚「入侵」行動的受害者，「我們需要適當的報復、報復、報復」。
Our Army Jawans including Colonel have been fallen victims to unscrupulous Chinese aggression. @PMOIndia we need befitting retaliation, retaliation, retaliation!— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) June 16, 2020
I pay my homage to the brave souls who have laid down their precious lives for the sake of Our Motherland
印度旁遮普省（Punjab）省長阿馬林德爾・辛格（Amarinder Singh）也說，印度政府是時候採取嚴厲措施。每次印度送出軟弱的信號，就讓中國做出更加好戰的回應。
It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief. (2/2)— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020