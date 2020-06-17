【中印衝突】印度軍方高層召開會議　莫迪聽取局勢簡報

中印邊境爆發衝突。印度軍方指有20名軍人死亡，中國官方未有公布解放軍傷亡人數。印度傳媒報道，國防部長辛格（Rajnath Singh）6月16日向總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）匯報邊境最新局勢。

《印度斯坦時報》（Hindustan Times）報道，辛格召集國防參謀長拉瓦特（Bipin Rawat）和三軍首長討論目前局勢。外交部長蘇傑生（Subrahmanyam Jaishankar）也出席會議。辛格同日向莫迪匯報邊境最新局勢，並報吿雙方衝突後所採取的措施。

印度媒體報道，這是中國部隊1975年在阿魯納恰爾邦（中國稱藏南地區）伏擊印度巡邏部隊造成傷亡以來，兩軍發生衝突的首宗印度部隊人員傷亡事件。

事件引起印度民間的憤怒，許多印度網民推文批評中國，有印度政治人物也要求報復。印度最大反對黨國大黨資深國會下院議員喬杜里（Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury）表示，印度的士兵和軍官成為中國肆無忌憚「入侵」行動的受害者，「我們需要適當的報復、報復、報復」。

印度旁遮普省（Punjab）省長阿馬林德爾・辛格（Amarinder Singh）也說，印度政府是時候採取嚴厲措施。每次印度送出軟弱的信號，就讓中國做出更加好戰的回應。

