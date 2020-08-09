美國務卿蓬佩奧促香港立法會選舉儘快舉行

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

美國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）8月9日在Twitter發文，稱美國與其他志同道合的國家，對「港版國安法」以及香港基本權利與自由受侵蝕表示關注。他說美國與其他國家呼籲香港政府儘快舉行立法會選舉。

美國財政部8月7日宣布制裁11名中港官員並公布名單，包括香港特首林鄭月娥、律政司司長鄭若驊、中聯辦主任駱惠寧等人。

美國國務卿蓬佩奧也在Twitter發文公布消息，他表示這11人要對香港自治受損害負責，「當香港人民受害於中國共產黨與其推動者之手的壓迫，我們不會站在一旁。」

蓬佩奧指，被美國制裁的11名中港官員有份負責發展、採用或執行《港區國安法》，或根據《港區國安法》來脅迫、拘捕、扣留或囚禁民眾。他認為中方聲稱《港區國安法》是用來捍衞香港的安全，惟事實上是中共的一種鎮壓工具。

路透社引述消息人士報道，港府早前以疫情為由，宣布將原定9月舉行的立法會選舉延期一年，因此導致華府決定加強審議制裁行動。

【制裁林鄭】蓬佩奧批中共打壓民主：有關行動非只此一次
【外媒怎麼看】美國制裁11名中港官員　英媒：影響有限但高象徵性
美國財政部制裁11名中港官員　包括林鄭月娥、鄭若驊、駱惠寧等
【新聞背後】FB會否跟隨美國對付受制裁者　有封殺例子但放生更多
X
X
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Internet Explorer、Microsoft Edge 或Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。