美國務卿蓬佩奧促香港立法會選舉儘快舉行

美國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）8月9日在Twitter發文，稱美國與其他志同道合的國家，對「港版國安法」以及香港基本權利與自由受侵蝕表示關注。他說美國與其他國家呼籲香港政府儘快舉行立法會選舉。
The U.S. is joining like-minded countries in expressing our concerns about Hong Kong’s National Security Law and the erosion of fundamental rights and liberties in Hong Kong. We urge their government to hold Legislative Council elections as soon as possible.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 9, 2020
美國財政部8月7日宣布制裁11名中港官員並公布名單，包括香港特首林鄭月娥、律政司司長鄭若驊、中聯辦主任駱惠寧等人。
美國國務卿蓬佩奧也在Twitter發文公布消息，他表示這11人要對香港自治受損害負責，「當香港人民受害於中國共產黨與其推動者之手的壓迫，我們不會站在一旁。」
Today, the U.S. is designating 11 individuals responsible for the erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy. We will not stand by while the people of Hong Kong suffer brutal oppression at the hands of the Chinese Communist Party or its enablers.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 7, 2020
蓬佩奧指，被美國制裁的11名中港官員有份負責發展、採用或執行《港區國安法》，或根據《港區國安法》來脅迫、拘捕、扣留或囚禁民眾。他認為中方聲稱《港區國安法》是用來捍衞香港的安全，惟事實上是中共的一種鎮壓工具。
路透社引述消息人士報道，港府早前以疫情為由，宣布將原定9月舉行的立法會選舉延期一年，因此導致華府決定加強審議制裁行動。