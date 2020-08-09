【制裁林鄭】蓬佩奧批中共打壓民主：有關行動非只此一次

撰文：洪怡霖
最後更新日期：
美國宣布制裁11名中港官員後，國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）8月8日在社交媒體上批評中共在港拘捕民主派人士，相關行動並不是只此一次。
The world has witnessed more examples of the Chinese Communist Party's efforts to coerce and control its citizens including the arrests of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong and the control Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. These actions aren't one-offs. pic.twitter.com/s77vLrJ66w— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 8, 2020
蓬佩奧在Twitter推文稱：「世界目睹更多中國共產黨努力去要挾並控制其公民的例子，包括在香港拘捕支持民主的社運人士，以及在新疆控制穆斯林少數族裔（回族）。那些行動不是只此一次的。」
美國財政部7日宣布制裁11名中港官員並公布名單，包括香港特首林鄭月娥、律政司司長鄭若驊和中聯辦主任駱惠寧等人。