【制裁林鄭】蓬佩奧批中共打壓民主：有關行動非只此一次

美國宣布制裁11名中港官員後，國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）8月8日在社交媒體上批評中共在港拘捕民主派人士，相關行動並不是只此一次。

蓬佩奧在Twitter推文稱：「世界目睹更多中國共產黨努力去要挾並控制其公民的例子，包括在香港拘捕支持民主的社運人士，以及在新疆控制穆斯林少數族裔（回族）。那些行動不是只此一次的。」

美國財政部7日宣布制裁11名中港官員並公布名單，包括香港特首林鄭月娥、律政司司長鄭若驊和中聯辦主任駱惠寧等人。

