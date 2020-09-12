伊朗摔跤冠軍涉殺人案遭處決　特朗普曾為他求情

27歲的伊朗摔跤冠軍阿夫卡里（Navid Afkari）遭指控參與2018反政府示威期間殺人，被當地法院判處死刑，伊朗官方媒體報道，阿夫卡里在9月12日早上遭處決。美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）之前在9月初曾公開為阿夫卡里求情。

阿夫卡里被指於示威期間，在南部城市設拉子（Shiraz）持刀並殺死一名自來水廠的員工，他被捕後獲判死刑，阿夫卡里的兩名兄弟也因串通謀殺、危害國家安全及參加非法集會等罪名被判刑，一人獲判54.5年監禁及74下鞭刑，另一人獲判27年3個月監禁及74下鞭刑。

↓世界運動員協會行政總監施瓦布（Brendan Schwab）對事件表達關注：

當地電視台上周播出阿夫卡里的認罪片段，但根據阿夫卡里家人及其他社運人士的說法，阿夫卡里表示自己是遭折磨至認罪，法庭則否定阿夫卡里遭虐待的說法。

這次事件引起美國總統特朗普的關注，他之前9月4日在社交網站發文為阿夫卡里求情，希望能免除他的死刑。

