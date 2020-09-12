伊朗摔跤冠軍涉殺人案遭處決　特朗普曾為他求情

27歲的伊朗摔跤冠軍阿夫卡里（Navid Afkari）遭指控參與2018反政府示威期間殺人，被當地法院判處死刑，伊朗官方媒體報道，阿夫卡里在9月12日早上遭處決。美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）之前在9月初曾公開為阿夫卡里求情。
阿夫卡里被指於示威期間，在南部城市設拉子（Shiraz）持刀並殺死一名自來水廠的員工，他被捕後獲判死刑，阿夫卡里的兩名兄弟也因串通謀殺、危害國家安全及參加非法集會等罪名被判刑，一人獲判54.5年監禁及74下鞭刑，另一人獲判27年3個月監禁及74下鞭刑。
↓世界運動員協會行政總監施瓦布（Brendan Schwab）對事件表達關注：
.@WorldPlayersUtd are aware of credible & heartbreaking reports that #NavidAfkari was executed despite the work of so many courageous champions of human rights in sport. We are seeking formal confirmation. If true, we are determined to ensure Navid did not lose his life in vain pic.twitter.com/mW9jhV74DF— Brendan Schwab (@BrendanSchwab) September 12, 2020
當地電視台上周播出阿夫卡里的認罪片段，但根據阿夫卡里家人及其他社運人士的說法，阿夫卡里表示自己是遭折磨至認罪，法庭則否定阿夫卡里遭虐待的說法。
這次事件引起美國總統特朗普的關注，他之前9月4日在社交網站發文為阿夫卡里求情，希望能免除他的死刑。
...To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you! @UFC @DanaWhite @FoxNews https://t.co/NkJb4IsQpt— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020