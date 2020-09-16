Kim Kardashian等名人停用IG一日　抗議Facebook打擊假消息不力

荷里活影星里安納度狄卡比奧（Leonardo DiCaprio）、歌手Katy Perry和名媛Kim Kardashian West等名人9月16日響應「拒用仇恨牟利」（Stop Hate For Profit）運動，停用Instagram 24小時，抗議母公司Facebook打擊暴力和仇恨內容以及假消息不力。
在Instagram有1.8億粉絲的Kim Kardashian West發文說：「社交媒體分享的假消息對我們的選舉構成嚴重影響，並危害我們的民主。」她指，對於這些平台繼續散播仇恨、宣傳和假消息，無法袖手旁觀，因此決定加入運動，停用Facebook和Instagram一日。
I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can’t sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart – only to take steps after people are killed. Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be “freezing” my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit. Link in bio for more info on how to preserve truth.
奧斯卡影帝里安納度狄卡比奧則表示，支持民權組織，促請Instagram和Facebook所有用戶抗議這些平台放大仇恨、種族主義和危害民主。其他
「變形俠醫」麥克雷法路（Mark Ruffalo）、電影《加勒比海盜》影星奧蘭度布林（Orlando Bloom）和歌手Demi Lovato等名人均有參與。奧斯卡影后珍妮花羅倫絲（Jennifer Lawrence）也透過Twitter發文表態支持。
發起運動的組織包括反誹謗聯盟（Anti-Defamation League）和全國有色人種協進會（NAACP）。他們曾於7月時發起行動，呼籲廣告商抵制Facebook。