【英國脫歐】歐盟：仍願與英國加強貿易談判

撰文：房伊媚
最後更新日期：
英國1月脫歐後進入過渡期，仍需與歐盟達成貿易協議，惟談判停滯不前，歐盟負責英國脫歐事務的首席談判代表巴尼耶（Michel Barnier）10月19日在Twitter發文指，歐盟仍願意就貿易協議，與英國加強談判。
巴尼耶19日曾與英國脱歐事務首席談判代表弗羅斯特（David Frost）通電話。巴尼耶同日在Twitter上寫道「正如歐盟委員會主席馮德萊恩（Ursula von der Leyen）16日所說，我確認歐盟依然願意在本周於倫敦作進一步討論，包括所有事項，及以法律文本為基礎。」他稱正等待英國回應。
🇪🇺🇬🇧 I just spoke to @DavidGHFrost.— Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) October 19, 2020
As stated by President @vonderleyen on Friday, I confirmed that the EU remains available to intensify talks in London this week, on all subjects, and based on legal texts.
We now wait for the UK’s reaction.
英國內閣辦公室大臣高文浩（Michael Gove）對巴尼耶的聲明表示歡迎，形容歐盟的決定有建設性。英國首相府指恢復談判的理據依然不足；但雙方會保持緊密聯繫。