YouTube全球故障　受影響用戶多達28.6萬　公司完成搶修

Google旗下影片平台YouTube香港時間11月12日出現故障，有用戶投訴無法播放影片。Downdetector.com表示，受影響用戶多達28.6萬人。公司指，已經留意到問題，正在搶修。

Youtube於10時13分表示，已經完成搶修，平台服務恢復正常。

YouTube全球故障，用戶無法播放影片，彈出「發生錯誤，請稍後再試」的字句。（YouTube截圖）

Downdetector.com資料顯示，香港時間7時53分開始收到用戶回報指YouTube出現故障，當中有96%用戶無法收看影片，另有2%發現網站相關問題，1%上傳影片時出狀況。YouTube故障區域以北美為主，歐洲的英國、法國也有不少用戶回報問題，亞洲以日本災情較嚴重。

路透社向Google查詢實際有多少用戶受到影響，目前未有回覆。

