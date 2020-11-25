美國大選2020｜賓夕法尼亞州拜登擊敗特朗普　州長簽署確認書

美國賓夕法尼亞州民主黨籍州長沃爾夫（Tom Wolf）周二（24日）宣布，已確認民主黨籍總統候選人拜登（Joe Biden）在該州擊敗現任總統特朗普（Donald Trump），鞏固了拜登在主要搖擺州的勝利。

沃爾夫在Twitter稱：「賓夕法尼亞州州務院（Pennsylvania Department of State）於今天確認11月3日美國總統及副總統大選在賓州的選舉結果。根據聯邦法律要求，我已為拜登及賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）的選舉人集體名單（slate of electors）簽署確定證書（Certificate of Ascertainment）。」

另一個關鍵戰場密歇根州，選舉委員會周一（23日）已確認拜登勝出。美聯社推算，拜登共取得306張選舉人票，遠超270張的當選門檻，特朗普就有232張。

美國總務管理局（GSA）早前通知拜登可以準備展開權力交接工作，特朗普就對此表示，已經指示團隊合作移交權力，但強調將繼續鬥爭，並相信將會成功。

