Pogchamp表情符號遭Twitch移除　原因是相中原型人物涉鼓吹暴力

遊戲直播平台Twitch在1月6日宣布決定移除平台內的經典表情符號「Pogchamp」，原因是這個表情符號內的原型人物Gootecks在美國國會發生騷亂事件後發文，Twitch不滿他的言論鼓吹暴力。Twitch的決定同樣惹來議論，既有不少人支持，也有人反對。
美國總統特朗普（Donald Trump）支持者6日闖入並佔領國會。騷亂中有4人死亡，其中1人死於槍傷。
Gootecks同日在社交媒體Twitter發文指「這裏會否為今日在國會內遭處決的女士出現一場內亂，或者讓『讓美國再次偉大』的烈士枉死？」
Gootecks在Youtube頻道Cross Counter TV於2010年11月26日上載的影片中，露出一個趣怪的表情。這表情其後被網絡用家廣泛使用。（Cross Counter TV影片截圖）
Will there be civil unrest for the woman who was executed inside the Capitol today or will the #MAGAMartyr die in vain?— gootecks (@gootecks) January 6, 2021
Twitch其後在Twitter發文指，在Gootecks表態後，他們已決定移除「Pogchamp」的表情符號。
「Pogchamp」是Twitch平台上一個存在已久的表情符號，一直被廣泛用戶用來在聊天室表示激動的情緒。
We've made the decision to remove the PogChamp emote following statements from the face of the emote encouraging further violence after what took place in the Capitol today.— Twitch (@Twitch) January 7, 2021