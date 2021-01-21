拜登就任｜奧巴馬及全球多名政要祝賀

拜登（Joe Biden）1月20日正式宣誓成為美國第46任的總統後，隨即獲全球政要留言祝賀，當中包括白宮舊拍檔、前總統奧巴馬（Barack Obama）。而美國的主要盟友英國、加拿大，印度、日本等國的領導人亦紛紛送上祝福。

奧巴馬20日在Twitter上載自己與拜登的照片，稱「祝賀我的朋友，拜登總統！這是屬於你的時刻。」

英國首相約翰遜（Boris Johnson）亦在Twitter上祝賀拜登宣誓就職。稱「在從氣候變化到新型冠狀病毒（COVID-19）等對我們所有人都重要的問題上，美國的領導作用至關重要，我期待着與拜登總統合作。」

加拿大總理杜魯多（Justin Trudeau）提到，美加兩國在歷史上曾共同應對過一些重大挑戰，因此自己期待與對方、賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）和新政府繼續保持這種夥伴關係。

日本首相菅義偉則表示，「日美是緊密聯繫在一起的盟友，擁有共同價值觀。我期待與你及你的團隊合作，鞏固我們的聯盟，實現一個自由開放的印太地區。」

印度總理莫迪（Narendra Modi）希望加強兩國關係，稱「在拜登就任美國總統之際，致以我最温暖的祝賀。我期待與他共同努力，加強印美戰略伙伴關係。」

台灣的蔡英文總統就表示，祝願拜登新政府一切順利，並指台灣準備與華府合作，永遠成為全球的一股力量。

另外拜登有意安排美國重返世界衛生組織（WHO）後，世衛總幹事譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）留言祝賀拜登和賀錦麗上場之餘，稱現在邁向一個更健康、公平、安全及可持續的世界。

