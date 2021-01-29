布林肯和歐盟外長通話　同意就中國議題繼續合作

美國國務卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）和歐盟外交和安全政策高級代表博雷利（Josep Borrell）1月28日通電話，討論修補美歐關係，強調跨大西洋關係進入新一章。他們同意就中國議題繼續合作。

美國國務院發言人普賴斯（Ned Price）表示，布林肯對歐盟近年來的帶領表達感謝，並強調美國希望能與歐盟和成員國合作，應對新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）、氣候變化、跨大西洋數據流動等共同挑戰，並尋求經濟合作。

針對中國議題，普賴斯指，二人同意持續於中國相關議題緊密合作。不過，普賴斯未有提到二人是否有談到去年啟動的美歐中國對話機制，以及機制未來是否會持續，且會以何種方式進行。前美國國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）去年接受博雷利提議，建立美歐中國對話機制。

圖為2020年2月7日，美國國務卿蓬佩奧和歐盟外交和安全政策高級代表博雷利於華盛頓會面。（Getty Images）

布林肯事後透過社交媒體表示，二人致力共同合作修復、振興和提高美歐雙邊關係的野心。他說：「不論是新型冠狀病毒肺炎疫情、氣候變化或是中國，共同面對這些複雜挑戰使我們更強而有力。」

博雷利也表示，期望雙方更加緊密合作，並一起應對全球挑戰。

