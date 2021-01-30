新冠疫苗｜中國國藥出品　1月31日起阿聯酋杜拜民眾接種

撰文：許懿安
最後更新日期：
阿聯酋杜拜1月30日稱，31日推出中國國藥集團（China National Pharmaceutical Group）研發的新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）疫苗，供60歲以上民眾接種。
杜拜媒體辦公室（Government of Dubai Media Office，暫譯）在Twitter發文稱，杜拜國藥疫苗接種活動31日開始，所有年逾60的阿拉伯聯合酋長國及杜拜居民都合資格接種。
