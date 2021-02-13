索馬里總統府附近汽車炸彈爆炸　至少7人受傷

東非國家索馬里（Somalia）首都摩加迪沙（Mogadishu）2月13日發生汽車炸彈爆炸。爆炸地點位於總統府附近，恐已造成人命傷亡，迄今已知至少7人受傷。
俄羅斯衛星網13日引述索馬里媒體Garowe Online稱，爆炸地點位於Sayidka交匯處，這條主要幹道是通往總統府。
名為阿里（Abdulaziz Billow Ali）的記者引述警方聲明稱，一名襲擊者駕駛一部豐田NOAH汽車衝過一個位於Dabka區的安全檢查站，警員被逼開槍。案中有7人受傷，另有8輛汽車及9部人力車嚴重受損。
PHOTOS: Twisted remains of vehicles and rickshaws damaged in the VBIED attack. The checkpoint at Sayidka junction is strategic, it links the city to a secure compound housing the federal parliament, presidential palace and other important government agencies. pic.twitter.com/ZkYZb55JmI— Abdulaziz Billow Ali (@AbdulBillowAli) February 13, 2021
🇸🇴 ALERTE INFO - Un véhicule a explosé à #Mogadiscio, capitale de la #Somalie, non loin du palais présidentiel. Plusieurs personnes sont mortes dans l'explosion. Le bilan n'a pas encore été confirmé par les autorités. (CNN) #Mogadishupic.twitter.com/qKn1E0fYMw— Mediavenir (@Mediavenir) February 13, 2021
#Somalia— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) February 13, 2021
Deadly car bombing explosion targets a security checkpoint near Somalia's parliament headquarters in #Mogadishu: According to police spokesman#BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/RQ1B1IaQxE
Garowe Online稱，爆炸發生在當地時間早上9時（香港時間13日下午2時），爆炸威力強大，之後現場也傳出槍聲。
阿里稱襲擊者選擇在Sayidka交匯處發動襲擊是策略性的。交匯處連接一個有圍牆的建築群，內有聯邦議會、總統府及其他重要政府機構。
事件發生在這個國家的總統及立法機關選舉有待舉行之際。本應在2月8日舉行的選舉，因總統及地區領袖對投票程序有意見分歧而延後。他們預期在數天內開會解決有關問題，與此同時，極端組織青年黨（Al- Shabaab）已明言會擾亂選舉。