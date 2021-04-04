美媒：Facebook逾5億用戶資料外泄　傳包括朱克伯格

美媒4月3日報道，有人同日在一個黑客討論區上公開Facebook的5.33億用戶的個人資料。Facebook行政總裁朱克伯格（Mark Zuckerberg）亦可能是受害者之一。
商業內幕（Business Insider）3日報道，網絡犯罪情報公司Hudson Rock的技術總監加爾（Alon Gal）首先發現有關問題。
圖為2019年10月25日Facebook行政總裁朱克伯格於美國紐約出席活動時發言。（AP）
報道指出，被公開的資料是來自全球106個國家超過5.33億Facebook用戶，這些資料包括用戶姓名、電話號碼、出生日期、個人簡介及電郵地址等。
↓加爾在Twitter公開相關資料
All 533,000,000 Facebook records were just leaked for free.— Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) April 3, 2021
This means that if you have a Facebook account, it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked.
I have yet to see Facebook acknowledging this absolute negligence of your data. https://t.co/ysGCPZm5U3 pic.twitter.com/nM0Fu4GDY8
據加爾在社媒體Twitter公開的數據，香港受影響的用戶有2,937,841個。
朱克伯格個人資料亦可能被公開。《紐約郵報》3日報道，網絡安全專家沃克（Dave Walker）指出，朱克伯格是黑客事件的受害者。
↓沃克稱朱克伯格的資料亦外泄
Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak - the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.— Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 3, 2021
If journalists are struggling to get a statement from @facebook, maybe just give him a call, from the tel in the leak? 📞😂@GazTheJourno pic.twitter.com/lrqlwzFMjU
據沃克在Twitter發布的資料，朱克伯格被公開的個人資料包括出生日期、婚姻狀況及個人電話。