美媒：Facebook逾5億用戶資料外泄　傳包括朱克伯格

美媒4月3日報道，有人同日在一個黑客討論區上公開Facebook的5.33億用戶的個人資料。Facebook行政總裁朱克伯格（Mark Zuckerberg）亦可能是受害者之一。

商業內幕（Business Insider）3日報道，網絡犯罪情報公司Hudson Rock的技術總監加爾（Alon Gal）首先發現有關問題。

圖為2019年10月25日Facebook行政總裁朱克伯格於美國紐約出席活動時發言。（AP）

報道指出，被公開的資料是來自全球106個國家超過5.33億Facebook用戶，這些資料包括用戶姓名、電話號碼、出生日期、個人簡介及電郵地址等。

據加爾在社媒體Twitter公開的數據，香港受影響的用戶有2,937,841個。

朱克伯格個人資料亦可能被公開。《紐約郵報》3日報道，網絡安全專家沃克（Dave Walker）指出，朱克伯格是黑客事件的受害者。

據沃克在Twitter發布的資料，朱克伯格被公開的個人資料包括出生日期、婚姻狀況及個人電話。

