歐盟：中歐投資協定是否獲批准　視乎雙方關係變化

歐盟首席貿易代表東布洛夫斯基斯（Valdis Dombrovskis）5月5日在記者會上表示，中歐投資協定在歐盟會否獲正式批准，視乎中國和歐盟更廣泛的關係而定。

中歐關係：圖為5月5日，歐盟首席貿易代表東布洛夫斯基斯在比利時首都布魯塞爾出席記者會。（Reuters）

他指：「技術工作正在繼續，為批准（協定）的基礎做準備，但批准過程不會與中歐之間更廣泛關係的不斷變化分開。」他認為在這背景下，中國的監管式制裁是不能接受和令人遺憾。

東布洛夫斯基斯說，接下來有關批准中歐投資協定的步驟，會視乎情況如何發展而定。

歐盟委員會貿易與農業發言人費雷爾（Miriam García Ferrer）5日在Twitter上指，在批准中歐投資協定前，需要進行法律審查和文件翻譯。

