加拿大溫哥華機場槍擊案　1男子死亡槍手在逃

撰文：王慧珊
加拿大溫哥華國際機場5月9日下午約3時發生槍擊案，1名男子在國內離境大樓附近死亡，警方正追捕多名疑犯。
警方封鎖機場部分範圍，暫時關閉進出里士滿（Richmond）的多條主要路線，以追捕涉案槍手，並調查是否與幫派活動有關。
圖為2021年5月9日，溫哥華國際機場發生槍擊案後，多名加拿大皇家騎警在國際離境大樓外戒備。（AP）
目擊者稱，他們在離境大樓外面看到幾名穿着黑色衣服的人，其中2人開了十幾發子彈。
UPDATE ON EVOLVING POLICE INCIDENT: We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating. We will release more info as it becomes available. Check with your airline on the status of your flight before leaving for YVR.— Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) May 9, 2021
機場表示，情況已經受控，機場已重開和安全，航班亦繼續升降。