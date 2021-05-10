加拿大溫哥華機場槍擊案　1男子死亡槍手在逃

加拿大溫哥華國際機場5月9日下午約3時發生槍擊案，1名男子在國內離境大樓附近死亡，警方正追捕多名疑犯。

警方封鎖機場部分範圍，暫時關閉進出里士滿（Richmond）的多條主要路線，以追捕涉案槍手，並調查是否與幫派活動有關。

圖為2021年5月9日，溫哥華國際機場發生槍擊案後，多名加拿大皇家騎警在國際離境大樓外戒備。（AP）

目擊者稱，他們在離境大樓外面看到幾名穿着黑色衣服的人，其中2人開了十幾發子彈。

機場表示，情況已經受控，機場已重開和安全，航班亦繼續升降。

