天問一號探測器成功着陸火星　美國NASA祝賀

5月15日，中國天問一號着陸巡視器成功在火星烏托邦平原南部預選着陸區着陸。對此，美國太空總署（NASA）表示了祝賀。

5月15日，NASA轉發了其科學任務局副局長楚比興（Thomas Zurbuchen）祝賀中國天問一號成功着陸火星的推文。推文寫道，祝賀中國太空總署「天問一號」團隊研發的中國首個火星探測器「祝融號」成功着陸！與全球科學界一起，期待着「祝融號」對人類對這顆紅色星球的認知做出重要貢獻。

新華社報道，5月15日7時18分，天問一號探測器成功着陸於火星烏托邦平原南部預選着陸區，中國首次火星探測任務着陸火星取得成功。中國成為第二個成功登陸火星的國家。

