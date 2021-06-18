加拿大議員提出《加台關係架構法》 國會一讀通過

撰文：許懿安
加拿大聯邦眾議員邁克爾・庫珀（Michael Cooper）6月17日向加拿大國會提出「加台關係架構法」。它為加強加拿大及台灣在經濟、文化及法律事務方面加強民眾交流提供框架。它同日在國會一讀，並全院通過。
保守黨籍議員邁克爾・庫珀在眾院提出「加台關係架構法」（Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act）草案重要內容包括：「允許台駐加拿大代表辦事處稱為『台灣代表處』」，以及「任何通過非和平手段或以抵制或禁運來決定台灣未來的作法，都會威脅到亞太地區和平與安全，以及引起加拿大嚴重關切」。
Today I introduced the Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act to strengthen Canada-Taiwan relations. #Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, a leading democracy & one of the world’s top economies. Canada’s policy towards Taiwan should reflect this reality. pic.twitter.com/2Z8JR2pnoP— Michael Cooper, MP (@Cooper4SAE) June 17, 2021
內文稱當加拿大法律提及外國或其政府時，應包括台灣在內；加拿大和台灣可相互簽訂協議，其中包括國家間國際協議在內。