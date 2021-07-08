杜拜貨輪午夜大爆炸　火光沖天震動25公里外建築物

阿聯酋杜拜港口阿里山港（Jebel Ali port）一艘貨輪上的貨櫃7月7日晚上突然大爆炸，威力令離港口25公里遠的建築物和窗戶都在震動。意外隨即引來火災，杜拜政府新聞局（Dubai Media Office）稱，火勢已經受控，未有傷亡報告。

杜拜政府稱，船上船員已經及時撤離。

圖為7月7日，阿聯酋杜拜的緊急部門嘗試控制阿里山港的火災。（Reuters）

↓緊急部門在現場救火

事發大約在午夜時分，從社交媒體Twitter流傳的影片可見，當時夜空爆出一個巨型橙色火球，熊熊火光在濃煙間透出。

↓Twitter流傳事發一刻影片

↓爆炸一刻影片在Twitter流傳

↓Twitter流傳影片

有關部門正調查事件起因。警方指，火災可能是「摩擦或高溫」引致，而船上並無放射性物質。

