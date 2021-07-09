阿富汗政府：奪回西部巴德吉斯省首府控制權

即時國際
撰文：
最後更新日期：

阿富汗國防部表示，在武裝組織塔利班（Taliban）7月7日攻佔西部巴德吉斯省（Badghis）首府瑙堡（Qala-e-Naw，暫譯）後，政府軍已在8日奪回瑙堡的控制權，並已在當地部署數以百計的新部隊。

阿富汗巴德吉斯省一名男子7月7日抱着受傷的兒童前往醫院，兒童在政府軍及塔利班的戰事中受傷。（AP）

國防部說，瑙堡周邊有一些戰事在繼續進行。國防部發言人阿曼（Fawad Aman）表示：「瑙堡完全受到我們的控制，我們正在行動，針對在市郊的塔利班武裝分子。」

國防部表示，在瑙堡邊緣的最新行動中，有69名塔利班武裝分子遭擊斃，政府軍繳獲大批武器與彈藥。

↓國防部在Twitter發文↓

二十年阿富汗戰爭一無所獲　美國的失敗已進入倒計時
阿富汗局勢升級多國關閉使館　塔利班發放政府軍人棄械投降影片
美媒：中巴經濟走廊擬延伸至阿富汗
美國防部：阿富汗撤軍行動已完成90%
請使用下列任何一種瀏覽器瀏覽以達至最佳的用戶體驗：Google Chrome、Mozilla Firefox、Microsoft Edge 或 Safari。為避免使用網頁時發生問題，請確保你的網頁瀏覽器已更新至最新版本。