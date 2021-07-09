阿富汗政府：奪回西部巴德吉斯省首府控制權

撰文：何文翰
阿富汗國防部表示，在武裝組織塔利班（Taliban）7月7日攻佔西部巴德吉斯省（Badghis）首府瑙堡（Qala-e-Naw，暫譯）後，政府軍已在8日奪回瑙堡的控制權，並已在當地部署數以百計的新部隊。
阿富汗巴德吉斯省一名男子7月7日抱着受傷的兒童前往醫院，兒童在政府軍及塔利班的戰事中受傷。（AP）
國防部說，瑙堡周邊有一些戰事在繼續進行。國防部發言人阿曼（Fawad Aman）表示：「瑙堡完全受到我們的控制，我們正在行動，針對在市郊的塔利班武裝分子。」
國防部表示，在瑙堡邊緣的最新行動中，有69名塔利班武裝分子遭擊斃，政府軍繳獲大批武器與彈藥。
↓國防部在Twitter發文↓
69 #Taliban terrorists were killed and 23 others were wounded in offensive operations conducted by #ANDSF & #KKA with support from #AAF at the outskirts of Qala-I Naw city, #Badghis provincial center, yesterday.— Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) July 8, 2021
Also, a large amount of their weapons & amos were seized by #ANA pic.twitter.com/xhPN32Te8l