歐國盃｜英格蘭無票球迷闖決賽場地　警方拘捕49人

撰文：
最後更新日期：

英格蘭（England）7月11日在英國首都倫敦（London）溫布利（Wembley）參加歐洲國家盃決賽，與意大利隊一較高下。警方稱，一班沒有票的球迷闖入比賽場地後，49人被捕，19名警員受傷。

圖為7月11日，警方在英國倫敦溫布利球場維持秩序期間與球迷互相對視。（Reuters）

倫敦警察局（Metropolitan Police）當天在Twitter表示：「一大群『粉絲』在特拉法爾加廣場（Trafalgar Square）的球迷區聚集，企圖在無門票的情況下進入（現場）。那裏沒有更多票或座位可供身處球迷區（的人）使用。」

▼倫敦市長辦公室推文指現場「混亂」：

▼球迷向警方擲玻璃樽▼

▼球迷衝破警方防線衝入球場▼

警方其後展開驅散行動，倫敦警察局推文指，現在數千人已離開溫布利球場或回家。

▼倫敦警察局推文稱警方行動接近尾聲，49人被捕▼

