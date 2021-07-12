歐國盃｜英格蘭無票球迷闖決賽場地　警方拘捕49人

英格蘭（England）7月11日在英國首都倫敦（London）溫布利（Wembley）參加歐洲國家盃決賽，與意大利隊一較高下。警方稱，一班沒有票的球迷闖入比賽場地後，49人被捕，19名警員受傷。
圖為7月11日，警方在英國倫敦溫布利球場維持秩序期間與球迷互相對視。（Reuters）
倫敦警察局（Metropolitan Police）當天在Twitter表示：「一大群『粉絲』在特拉法爾加廣場（Trafalgar Square）的球迷區聚集，企圖在無門票的情況下進入（現場）。那裏沒有更多票或座位可供身處球迷區（的人）使用。」
▼倫敦市長辦公室推文指現場「混亂」：
No! Yes! Pandemonium.— Mayor's Press Office (@LDN_pressoffice) July 7, 2021
The Trafalgar Square #EURO2020 Fan Zone erupts! #ENGDEN #ENG pic.twitter.com/M6NAQTCUD1
▼球迷向警方擲玻璃樽▼
England fans throwing glass bottles at the police in trafalgar square.#Euro2020Final #RIOTS pic.twitter.com/rKLID68kkT— Mr David (@itsMrDavid2u) July 11, 2021
▼球迷衝破警方防線衝入球場▼
England fans breaking police lines to rush into the stadium.— 👑 Queen Nat 👑 (@QueenNat_35) July 11, 2021
Imagine that passion and power directed at fighting government tyranny.
It’s there, that’s undeniable. pic.twitter.com/lR8Iy6BTAc
警方其後展開驅散行動，倫敦警察局推文指，現在數千人已離開溫布利球場或回家。
▼倫敦警察局推文稱警方行動接近尾聲，49人被捕▼
Our policing operation for the #Euro2020 final is drawing to a close. Thank you to the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly.— Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) July 12, 2021
We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night.