台灣將在立陶宛設代表處　美國發文表示歡迎

撰文：顏瑾晨
7月20日，台灣表示將設立「駐立陶宛台灣代表處」，北京方面對此發出警告後，美國國務院東亞及太平洋事務局對台灣和立陶宛的舉動表示歡迎。

美國國務院東亞及太平洋事務局7月20日在Twitter發文稱，「美國歡迎台灣不斷擴大國際夥伴關係及不斷處理我們共同應對的挑戰，」貼文又指「我們對台灣在立陶宛設立代表處表示讚賞。」

7月20日，台媒報道台灣將在立陶宛設立代表處，隨後，台外交部召開正式的線上記者會，公布設代表處相關消息。

