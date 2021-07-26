美國副卿訪華｜舍曼稱與王毅討論香港新疆台灣議題

美國務院7月26日就副國務卿舍曼（Wendy Sherman）訪華發聲明稱，雙方外交人員進行了坦率及開放的討論。舍曼亦在Twitter推文中提及，她與中國外交部長王毅討論到香港、新疆及台灣議題。
↓舍曼在第二則推文稱，她與王毅討論到包括氣候變化、新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19），以及就北京政府對香港、新疆及台灣採取的行動，華府表示嚴重關切。她稱美國及其盟友將一直就它們的價值觀挺身。
I discussed issues important to the U.S. with PRC Vice FM Xie, including the climate crisis, COVID-19, and our serious concerns about PRC actions in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and across the Taiwan Strait. The U.S. and our allies and partners will always stand up for our values.— Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 26, 2021
↓舍曼在Twitter發推文稱，在她與中國外長王毅的會面中，她談及美國對致力於健康的競爭、保護人權以及民主價值的承諾，以及加強以規則為基礎、對所有人都有利的國際秩序。
In my meeting with PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi today, I spoke about the United States’ commitment to healthy competition, protecting human rights and democratic values, and strengthening the rules-based international order that benefits us all. pic.twitter.com/dAVK5thO01— Wendy R. Sherman (@DeputySecState) July 26, 2021
俄衛網26日稱，美方在會上闡述其觀點，雙方未能達成具體協議，也未討論兩國領導人會晤的可能性。
路透社引述一名高官稱：「達成協議或取得具體結果並非今天談話的目的。」
中美天津會談7月26日早上9時左右開始。中國外交部副部長謝鋒同舍曼會談。之後，王毅國務委員兼外長會見舍曼。