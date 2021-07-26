美國副卿訪華｜舍曼稱與王毅討論香港新疆台灣議題

美國務院7月26日就副國務卿舍曼（Wendy Sherman）訪華發聲明稱，雙方外交人員進行了坦率及開放的討論。舍曼亦在Twitter推文中提及，她與中國外交部長王毅討論到香港、新疆及台灣議題。

↓舍曼在第二則推文稱，她與王毅討論到包括氣候變化、新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19），以及就北京政府對香港、新疆及台灣採取的行動，華府表示嚴重關切。她稱美國及其盟友將一直就它們的價值觀挺身。

↓舍曼在Twitter發推文稱，在她與中國外長王毅的會面中，她談及美國對致力於健康的競爭、保護人權以及民主價值的承諾，以及加強以規則為基礎、對所有人都有利的國際秩序。

俄衛網26日稱，美方在會上闡述其觀點，雙方未能達成具體協議，也未討論兩國領導人會晤的可能性。

路透社引述一名高官稱：「達成協議或取得具體結果並非今天談話的目的。」

中美天津會談7月26日早上9時左右開始。中國外交部副部長謝鋒同舍曼會談。之後，王毅國務委員兼外長會見舍曼。

