英國航母「伊利沙伯女王號」進入菲律賓海　展現維護印太安全決心

英國航母打擊群「伊利沙伯女王號」（HMS Queen Elizabeth）指揮官8月1日在Twitter發文，指打擊群已經通過呂宋海峽、進入菲律賓海。他指今次航行任務是顯示英國為印太地區安全貢獻的實力和決心。
英國航母打擊群指揮官穆爾豪斯（Steve Moorhouse）指出，從東大西洋及地中海出發後，「伊利沙伯女王號」打擊群至今已航行1萬英里（約1.6萬公里）。
The Carrier Strike Group has passed through the Luzon Strait and entered the Philippine Sea.— Commander UK Carrier Strike Group (@smrmoorhouse) August 1, 2021
This is a significant moment for #CSG21.
Having begun our deployment in the Eastern Atlantic and Mediterranean, we have now travelled 10,000 miles to the Western Pacific. pic.twitter.com/bejSobZWkG
穆爾豪斯稱，這是「伊利沙伯女王號」首次執行遠洋任務，也顯示英國可在印太地區為盟友及夥伴提供可靠的打擊群；打擊群訓練有素、經過驗證，並準備好為海上安全貢獻。
「伊利沙伯女王號」7月已駛經南海。美軍7月30日公布英國「伊利沙伯女王號」航母打擊群於南海行動的照片。美國有線新聞網絡（CNN）7月30日報道稱，英國國防部證實，航母打擊群已經進入南海，並強調「伊利沙伯女王號」的行動合法。