暴雨突襲紐約9死　地鐵站驚現「海嘯」　有人走避不及葬身地下室

美國東北部受暴雨及龍捲風等影響，天氣急速轉壞。美國國家氣象局（National Weather Service，NWS）在當地時間9月1日發布洪水緊急狀態（Flash Flood Emergencies）通知。在紐約及新澤西州，有9人在惡劣天氣中死亡，當中包括1名2歲兒童。
國家氣象局在發出「洪水緊急狀態」通知後，再發文解釋它與「洪水緊急警告」（Flash Flood Warning）的分別，稱數小時內有15.2至25.4厘米雨量是極其罕見。它另外發文稱，發布「洪水緊急狀態」，是因有持續對人命構成威脅的洪水。
For clarity on the difference between a regular Flash Flood Warning and the Flash Flood Emergencies we've issued earlier tonight... This was an exceedingly rare event with 6-10" of rainfall falling over a several hour period. Take these warnings (and emergencies) seriously!! https://t.co/Ct8maYpgda— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) September 2, 2021
是「艾達」殘餘的低壓區導致紐約市及新澤西州等地遭受暴下侵襲。8月29日，仍是4級颶風的它在路易斯安那州南部造成嚴重破壞。它目前已減弱為2級颶風。
Twitter上流傳的影片和照片顯示，紐約9月1日晚儼如澤國，中央公園 1小時已錄得8厘米雨量。街道被水淹沒，汽車和公共汽車都泡在水中。有影片顯示洪水湧入地下鐵路站，情況危急。
有些人則是被困家中地下室被淹死，另有一名罹難者被發現死在一輛被沖走的汽車內。
28th street and 7th avenue @MTA station tonight. Very Heavy rain, if you in New York City, avoid traveling tonight if you can. #newyork #flood #Floodbot #mta #newyorkcity pic.twitter.com/bRUKjjQU1G— Maps DK NY (@maps_dk) September 2, 2021
紐約市長白思豪（Bill de Blasio）在當地時間9月1日宣布紐約市進入緊急狀態。他在推文寫道：「我們正在經歷一場歷史性的（極端）天氣事件，全市降雨量創紀錄，洪水泛濫，道路狀況危險。」
I’m declaring a state of emergency in New York City tonight.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) September 2, 2021
