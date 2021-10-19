鮑威爾逝世　拜登與布林肯等悼念

撰文：許懿安
出版：更新：

美國前國務卿鮑威爾（Colin Powell）10月18日逝世，死於新型冠狀病毒肺炎（COVID-19）併發症。美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）讚揚鮑威爾體現戰士及外交家的最崇高理想，並稱他將美國的力量及安全置於高於一切的位置。

拜登稱鮑威爾曾參戰，比任何人更清楚單靠軍力，不足以維持美國和平與繁榮。他稱鮑威爾曾為多名總統提供建議，在秉持民主價值觀的領導下，令美國強大。

副總統賀錦麗（Kamala Harris）稱鮑威爾是一個了不起的美國人，是堅強的典範。

美國前國務卿鮑威爾2021年10月18日逝世，終年84歲。圖為他2006年5月5日在美國德州奧斯汀發表演說。（AP）
現任美卿布林肯（Antony Blinken）稱這位已故前輩是國務院敬愛的傑出領袖和偉大的人。他稱在鮑威爾的領導下，國務院團隊獲賦能。

▼國防部長奧斯汀（Lloyd Austin）稱鮑威爾是無可取代。他稱自己失去一位非常好的朋友和導師。

