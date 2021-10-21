俄羅斯反對派領袖納瓦利尼獲薩哈羅夫獎　歐洲議會呼籲普京放人

10月20日，俄羅斯反對派領袖納瓦利尼（Alexei Navalny）獲得2021年歐洲議會的薩哈羅夫獎。現年45歲的納瓦利尼，目前仍在俄羅斯監獄中服刑。
歐洲議會最大黨團歐洲人民黨10月20日發表推文稱，2021年的薩哈羅夫獎授予納瓦利尼，並呼籲俄羅斯總統普京釋放納瓦利尼。
此外，歐洲議會議長薩索利（David Sassoli）也在Twitter呼籲釋放納瓦利尼。他寫道，「納瓦利尼不懈地對抗普京政權的腐朽，這讓他失去了自由、甚至幾乎付出生命代價。今天的獎項肯定了他的巨大勇氣，我們再次呼籲立即釋放他。」
