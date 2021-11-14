白羅斯據報向越境難民供應催淚彈　對付波蘭軍人

撰文：房伊媚
出版：更新：

英媒11月13日稱，約有100名難民在12日晚上企圖越過白羅斯（Belarus，前稱白俄羅斯）邊境、前往波蘭，波蘭政府指，白羅斯向這些難民提供催淚彈，以對付波蘭軍人。

《每日郵報》網站（MailOnline）13日引述波蘭邊防部門發言人指，白羅斯軍人12日晚開始破壞波蘭切雷姆哈（Czeremcha）附近的邊境臨時圍欄。

白羅斯與歐盟關係惡化　壓境波蘭數千難民成為籌碼大批難民從白羅斯湧往邊界　波蘭總理指摘普京幕後指使數千難民試圖從白羅斯進入波蘭　歐盟籲再制裁明斯克白羅斯移民危機持續　鄰國憂慮引發軍事衝突

波蘭邊防部門發言人亦表示，有人用激光和不斷閃爍的光線來擾亂波蘭軍人的視線，波蘭政府在Twitter上發放事發時的影片。

難民
白羅斯（前稱白俄羅斯）
催淚彈
波蘭