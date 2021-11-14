白羅斯據報向越境難民供應催淚彈　對付波蘭軍人

英媒11月13日稱，約有100名難民在12日晚上企圖越過白羅斯（Belarus，前稱白俄羅斯）邊境、前往波蘭，波蘭政府指，白羅斯向這些難民提供催淚彈，以對付波蘭軍人。
《每日郵報》網站（MailOnline）13日引述波蘭邊防部門發言人指，白羅斯軍人12日晚開始破壞波蘭切雷姆哈（Czeremcha）附近的邊境臨時圍欄。
Last night near #Czeremcha, Belarusian soldiers tried to destroy the temporary fence. Polish services were blinded by laser and strobe lights. Migrants were equipped with tear gas.— Poland in the EU (@PLPermRepEU) November 13, 2021
🇵🇱 border guard prevented any attempts to cross the border. https://t.co/hDzrHYYhXx
波蘭邊防部門發言人亦表示，有人用激光和不斷閃爍的光線來擾亂波蘭軍人的視線，波蘭政府在Twitter上發放事發時的影片。