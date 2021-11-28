歹徒趁感恩節大幹一場　記者採訪都被劫　美國亞裔警衛捨身救人

撰文：許懿安
美國加州奧克蘭市11月24日有劫匪搶劫正在採訪的記者，還對在場負責保護記者的警衛開槍。中槍的亞裔警衛27日傷重不治。警方懸紅3.25萬美元緝兇。

美聯社27日稱加州部份地方出現搶劫集團，歹徒組隊持鐵撬及大錘闖入名店打劫，類似的情況也發生在洛杉磯及比華利山。

美聯社引述專家稱，隨着假期購物旺季開始，匪徒也在摩拳擦掌。

美國加州奧克蘭市警方發布相信是歹徒用於搶劫的賊車照片，呼籲目擊者提供線索。這張閉路電視影片截圖日期為2021年11月24日。（美國加州奧克蘭警方）

三藩市灣區電視台KRON的攝製隊24日採訪一宗同類劫案期間，一名男子試圖搶走記者的攝影器材，受僱保護記者的警衛西田凱文（Kevin Nishita）介入，卻被歹徒襲擊，腹部中槍。他最終在27日傷重不治。

西田凱文2001至2012年在加州聖何塞（San Jose）擔任警察，是一名從事幫派調查的警探，備受同僚愛戴。他退休後加入名為Star Protection Agency California的公司擔任警衛。

↓西田凱文曾效力美國加州小鎮科爾馬的警察部。部門在Twitter發文悼念他：

