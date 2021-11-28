歹徒趁感恩節大幹一場　記者採訪都被劫　美國亞裔警衛捨身救人

美國加州奧克蘭市11月24日有劫匪搶劫正在採訪的記者，還對在場負責保護記者的警衛開槍。中槍的亞裔警衛27日傷重不治。警方懸紅3.25萬美元緝兇。
美聯社27日稱加州部份地方出現搶劫集團，歹徒組隊持鐵撬及大錘闖入名店打劫，類似的情況也發生在洛杉磯及比華利山。
美聯社引述專家稱，隨着假期購物旺季開始，匪徒也在摩拳擦掌。
三藩市灣區電視台KRON的攝製隊24日採訪一宗同類劫案期間，一名男子試圖搶走記者的攝影器材，受僱保護記者的警衛西田凱文（Kevin Nishita）介入，卻被歹徒襲擊，腹部中槍。他最終在27日傷重不治。
We mourn the loss of retired police officer Kevin Nishita who honorably served our Bay Area Community. He was protecting/guarding a local news crew when he was senselessly murdered. Today, we escorted his body from the hospital with full law enforcement honors. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZbKRn7J732— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) November 27, 2021
西田凱文2001至2012年在加州聖何塞（San Jose）擔任警察，是一名從事幫派調查的警探，備受同僚愛戴。他退休後加入名為Star Protection Agency California的公司擔任警衛。
↓西田凱文曾效力美國加州小鎮科爾馬的警察部。部門在Twitter發文悼念他：
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Sergeant Kevin Nishita. On 11/24/21, Kevin was shot while providing security as an armed guard in Oakland. He was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention and succumbed to his injuries this morning. pic.twitter.com/ut1jKx4tyi— Colma Police Department (@ColmaPD) November 27, 2021