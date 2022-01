湯加海底火山噴發後　小島幾乎消失　衛星照片定格驚人影像

Left: #Sentinel1 radar data of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano taken on January 3, 2022.



Right: Sentinel-1 radar data of the volcano on January 15, 2022.



Virtually all of the subaerial portion of the volcano is gone.



Source: https://t.co/4GWVurPKJo pic.twitter.com/XQzUmIH1Xw