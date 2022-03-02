Meta降級俄國官方賬號　相關內容在Facebook和Instagram更難呈現

Meta於美東時間3月1日表示，俄羅斯官方媒體賬號以及引流到其網站的內容，將在Meta的全球平台上降級，相關內容將更不易在Facebook和Instagram上獲得展示。
未來數日內在Facebook和Instagram上分享俄羅斯官方媒體網站鏈接的用戶，也將看到插頁式警示。
Meta全球事務總裁克萊格（Nick Clegg）在一份聲明中表示：「我可以確認，我們正降級俄羅斯國有媒體Facebook頁面和Instagram賬號的內容，令其更難在我們的平台上被搜尋到」。
早在2月28日，Twitter也對俄羅斯媒體採取了類似的算法限制措施。更早之前，歐盟方面曾呼籲科技公司在社交平台上採取更多措施，以防止這些網點和內容被推薦給用戶。
↓↓↓ Meta安全政策負責人Nathaniel Gleicher發佈Tweet，表示在Facebook和Instagram上分享俄羅斯官方媒體網站鏈接的用戶將看到插頁式警示：
3/ Links: We have also begun to demote posts with links to Russian state-controlled media websites on Facebook. In the days ahead, we will label these links so people who do see them will have context before clicking or sharing. We plan to take similar steps on Instagram as well. pic.twitter.com/CPgVLy1dP0— Nathaniel Gleicher (@ngleicher) March 1, 2022