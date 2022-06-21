Cloudflare一度故障　波及Discord與Medium等網站及加密貨幣平台

撰文：成依華
美國科企、雲服務平台Cloudflare在6月21日一度故障，造成全球多個網站也一度服務出現問題，包括Discord、Medium、Shopify等，也有多個加密貨幣交易所受波及。

新聞網站TechCrunch與The Verge報道，故障報告大概在美國東岸時間凌晨2時30分左右開始，至同日4時多修復。根據DownDetector網站，在故障期間，除了Discord、Medium外，Grindr、Fitbit、NordVPN等網站服務也受影響。

多間加密貨幣交易所如FTX、Coinbase、Bitfinex、OKX等也受到事件影響。

Cloudflare系統過去也曾於2019年7月發生故障，導致全球多個網站無法正常瀏覽，其中包括香港多個網上討論區。

