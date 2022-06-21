Cloudflare一度故障 波及Discord與Medium等網站及加密貨幣平台
美國科企、雲服務平台Cloudflare在6月21日一度故障，造成全球多個網站也一度服務出現問題，包括Discord、Medium、Shopify等，也有多個加密貨幣交易所受波及。
新聞網站TechCrunch與The Verge報道，故障報告大概在美國東岸時間凌晨2時30分左右開始，至同日4時多修復。根據DownDetector網站，在故障期間，除了Discord、Medium外，Grindr、Fitbit、NordVPN等網站服務也受影響。
internet machine broke, our team is turning it on and off again so it should be up very soon! https://t.co/D4pn4Htzma— Discord (@discord) June 21, 2022
多間加密貨幣交易所如FTX、Coinbase、Bitfinex、OKX等也受到事件影響。
Cloudflare is experiencing an outage, and so FTX and many other sites are going to be hard to access for many users. FTX markets are in post-only mode.— FTX (@FTX_Official) June 21, 2022
In case you're not able to visit https://t.co/GrBdKl0wkQ and "500 Internal Server Error" pops up, it seems to be an issue on #Cloudflare’s end.— jay_star.lens | OKX CEO (@Jay_OKX) June 21, 2022
Looks like a global internet outage, things should be back to normal soon.
Any web3 alternative in the future?
Cloudflare系統過去也曾於2019年7月發生故障，導致全球多個網站無法正常瀏覽，其中包括香港多個網上討論區。