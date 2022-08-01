蓬佩奧斥拜登政府不支持佩洛西訪台 卻未見他坐言起行
美國前國務卿蓬佩奧（Mike Pompeo）7月30日抨擊拜登（Joe Biden）政府不支持美國眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi，又譯作裴洛西或波洛西）訪問台灣。但曾表示要和佩洛西一同訪台的他，未有起行到台灣。
蓬佩奧30日在一個圓桌會議上表示，「為了讓美國被中國的宣傳所欺負，坦白地說，拜登總統與（中國國家主席）習近平通了電話，很長的對話......這將向我們的地區盟友包括澳洲、韓國、日本等發出一個非常糟糕的訊息。」
他又指，「我不是經常同意佩洛西議長的觀點，但她已明確表示，她想自己去訪問，訪問一個獨立的主權國家台灣。 而現在，拜登政府正在說，『好吧，也許這並不明智。』」
CCP-mouthpiece The Global Times threatens Pelosi's plane will be shot down if she visits Taiwan.— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) July 29, 2022
President Biden must give full support to this visit. Don't be weak and cave to the demands of petty warmongers and dictators in Beijing. Support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan.
蓬佩奧30日在Twitter發文，再度向佩洛西給予支持。他稱美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）一定要對她這個行程給予全面的支持，「不要軟弱以及屈服於北京的戰爭販子和獨裁者。」他說要支持熱愛自由的台灣民眾。
蓬佩奧24日曾在Twitter發文稱，要和佩洛西一同訪問台灣。惟截至截稿前，蓬佩奧卻看來未有「坐言起行」，真的前往台灣等她。
.@SpeakerPelosi. Nancy, I'll go with you. I'm banned in China, but not freedom-loving Taiwan. See you there!— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) July 24, 2022