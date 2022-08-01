佩洛西傳訪台｜美國專欄作家：預計最快8月2日晚抵台

撰文：王慧珊
美國眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi，又譯作裴洛西或波洛西）8月1日起展開其訪問亞洲之行，但是否訪問台灣仍是未知之數，有美媒專欄作家8月1日表示，預計佩洛西最快2日晚上抵台。

《華盛頓郵報》專欄作家羅金（Josh Rogin）7月29日曾指出，「外交消息人士證實，佩洛西準備去台灣，」「在接下來的幾天裏，這（訪台）將是她亞洲行的前半段。她還會去東京和首爾。」他又指，「在她（的專機）着陸之前，情況可能會出現變化，但（預計）她會去（台灣）。」

佩洛西7月31日正式公布訪問亞洲的行程，她與國會代表團將到訪日本、韓國、新加坡和馬來西亞，惟官方聲明未有列出台灣。

不過，羅金在確認外傳搭載佩洛西、呼號SPAR19的美國空軍C-40C（軍用B737）運輸機飛往新加坡後，他推論若飛機確實載有佩洛西，她可能在訪問馬來西亞之後轉往台灣，時間可能是8月2日晚或3日上午。

