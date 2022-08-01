佩洛西傳訪台｜美國專欄作家：預計最快8月2日晚抵台
美國眾議院議長佩洛西（Nancy Pelosi，又譯作裴洛西或波洛西）8月1日起展開其訪問亞洲之行，但是否訪問台灣仍是未知之數，有美媒專欄作家8月1日表示，預計佩洛西最快2日晚上抵台。
《華盛頓郵報》專欄作家羅金（Josh Rogin）7月29日曾指出，「外交消息人士證實，佩洛西準備去台灣，」「在接下來的幾天裏，這（訪台）將是她亞洲行的前半段。她還會去東京和首爾。」他又指，「在她（的專機）着陸之前，情況可能會出現變化，但（預計）她會去（台灣）。」
NEW: @JoshRogin tells @CapehartJ about reports of Speaker Pelosi plans to visit Taiwan: “Diplomatic sources confirm she is set to go and it will be on the early side of her trip within the next few days… Until she lands, things could change, but that she’s going.” #PostLive pic.twitter.com/U4HeraLy9f— Washington Post Live (@PostLive) July 29, 2022
佩洛西7月31日正式公布訪問亞洲的行程，她與國會代表團將到訪日本、韓國、新加坡和馬來西亞，惟官方聲明未有列出台灣。
#SPAR19 is clearly headed for #Singapore, which means that if this is the plane carrying the #Pelosi delegation, the #Taiwan stop would likely be after her #Malaysia stop, meaning Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/VRl9iyZtQH— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) July 31, 2022
不過，羅金在確認外傳搭載佩洛西、呼號SPAR19的美國空軍C-40C（軍用B737）運輸機飛往新加坡後，他推論若飛機確實載有佩洛西，她可能在訪問馬來西亞之後轉往台灣，時間可能是8月2日晚或3日上午。