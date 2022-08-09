拜登正式簽署晶片法案　冀提高對中國競爭力

撰文：成依華
美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）8月9日簽署晶片法案，在白宮舉行簽署儀式，多間科企派高層代表出席。法案內容包括為美國半導體生產和研究提供527億美元（約4110億港元）補貼，據英媒指，此為促進美國在科學與技術領域面對中國的競爭力。

法案名為「2022年晶片和科學法案」（CHIPS and Science Act of 2022），之前7月已在參議院及眾議院過關。

白宮較早前表示，美光（Micron）、英特爾（Intel）、洛克希德馬丁（Lockheed Martin）、惠普（HP）和超威半導體公司（Advanced Micro Devices）高層都會出席美國時間上午10時舉行的簽署儀式，內閣官員、汽車業和工會領袖也會現身。

白宮主張晶片法案過關能帶動新的晶片投資，高通（Qualcomm）8日已同意向格芯公司（ GlobalFoundries）紐約廠再採購42億美元規模的晶片，且承諾在2028年前採購總額達到74億美元。

據英媒指，目前尚不清楚美國商務部何時將制定審批獎勵條例，以及批准計劃需要多久時間。

拜登
半導體
美國
中美貿易戰
