拜登正式簽署晶片法案 冀提高對中國競爭力
美國總統拜登（Joe Biden）8月9日簽署晶片法案，在白宮舉行簽署儀式，多間科企派高層代表出席。法案內容包括為美國半導體生產和研究提供527億美元（約4110億港元）補貼，據英媒指，此為促進美國在科學與技術領域面對中國的競爭力。
法案名為「2022年晶片和科學法案」（CHIPS and Science Act of 2022），之前7月已在參議院及眾議院過關。
Today, I sign into law the CHIPS and Science Act. It's a once-in-a-generation law that invests in America by supercharging our efforts to make semiconductors here at home.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 9, 2022
Today represents a more secure economy, jobs, and a stronger future for our nation.
America is delivering.
白宮較早前表示，美光（Micron）、英特爾（Intel）、洛克希德馬丁（Lockheed Martin）、惠普（HP）和超威半導體公司（Advanced Micro Devices）高層都會出席美國時間上午10時舉行的簽署儀式，內閣官員、汽車業和工會領袖也會現身。
Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks and signs into law the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022. https://t.co/lk3uGKDJxO— The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 9, 2022
白宮主張晶片法案過關能帶動新的晶片投資，高通（Qualcomm）8日已同意向格芯公司（ GlobalFoundries）紐約廠再採購42億美元規模的晶片，且承諾在2028年前採購總額達到74億美元。
據英媒指，目前尚不清楚美國商務部何時將制定審批獎勵條例，以及批准計劃需要多久時間。