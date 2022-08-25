烏克蘭獨立日｜烏克蘭中部火車站遇襲 升至22死50傷
烏克蘭8月24日正值獨立紀念日，也是俄烏戰爭半周年，據烏克蘭政府指，中部城鎮一個火車站24日遭遇火箭彈攻擊，死傷人數升至22死、逾50傷，烏方指控是俄軍所為，目前俄方未回應。
事件發生於聶伯羅州（Dnipropetrovsk）一個人口約3500人的城鎮，烏克蘭國防部表示，事件中的死亡人數增至22人，現場圖片顯示有多架汽車及列車損毀。
據總統澤連斯基（Volodymyr Zelensky）稱，有5名死者在車內遇難，另外俄軍的火箭彈擊中一間房屋，導致屋內一名11歲兒童喪生。
澤連斯基指基輔方面會向入侵者問責，並會將對方趕出當地。
