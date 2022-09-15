英女王逝世｜為表敬意　麥當勞IKEA等宣布國葬日關閉英國所有店鋪

麥當勞英國（McDonald's UK）9月14日表示，為允許所有人表達對英女王伊利沙伯二世（Queen Elizabeth II）的敬意，全英國的麥當勞門店將從19日午夜開始關閉至下午5時。英女王的國葬9月19日在倫敦西敏寺舉行。

根據麥當勞英國推文，下午5時後，各店舖的營業時間和服務或有所不同，建議顧客在去餐廳之前在其應用程式內查看相關資訊。

除麥當勞外，服裝零售巨頭Zara、居家用品零售企業宜家家居（IKEA），以及包括馬莎（Marks and Spencer）、Aldi和Lidl在內連鎖超級市場亦確認當天不營業。超級市場Co-Op與樂購旗下便利店Tesco Express則與麥當勞一樣，關閉到下午5時。

